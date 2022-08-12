OBITUARY: Linda Fields Summers

Linda Fields Summers, 62 years of age, passed away on August 5th, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.

Linda was born May 28, 1960, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Paul Edwards and Joyce Aileen (Skeen) Fields.

She was very patriotic, serving in the military and receiving several decorations, medals and badges, including the Good Conduct Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, Letter of Appreciation, Navy Achievement Medal, Certificate of Commendation, and Meritorious Mask.

She loved plants, painting, birds and animals. She had the absolute best sense of humor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Summers of Fairview, TN; son, Brandon Esterby (Arian Onofrio) of Branford, Connecticut; daughter, Jordan (Paul) Cason of Charleston, South Carolina; sister, Patricia (Richard) Zollman of Kingsport, TN; three grandchildren, William Esterby, Paul Rowan Cason, and Noah Cason; and a niece, Christy McGriff of Gray, TN.

Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Kingsport, TN.

