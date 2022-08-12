OBITUARY: Melissa Seals Petty

Melissa Seals Petty, 56, Substitute Teacher for Maury County Public Schools and resident of Spring Hill, died Monday, August 8, 2022.

Born January 12, 1966 in Davidson County, she was the daughter of Elsie Faye Johnson Seals and the late Robert Lee Seals.

She was a 1985 graduate of Columbia Central High School. Mrs. Petty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved gardening and birds.

In addition to her mother, Faye Seals of Columbia; survivors include her husband, whom she married January 14, 1994, Ross Petty of Spring Hill; daughter, Ashley Petty of Spring Hill; nephew, Adam Petty; and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Williamsport Cemetery. The family will visit with friends at the graveside. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association, 410 West Main Street, McMinnville, TN 37110 or Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Ave. Columbia, TN 38401.

