OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Reid McPherson

Charles “Chuck” Reid McPherson of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, he was 70 years old.

He was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Charlie & Faye McPherson.

He is a graduate of Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, NC, and Appalachian State University with a Master’s degree in Agency Counseling. Before going to work for VF he was in the Army National Guard for 6 years. His career with VF Industries took the family to Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, and North Carolina before finally locating them in Nashville where he became the Vice President of Human Resources.

Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Charles Ryan McPherson.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret McPherson of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Lauren (Chris) Pitman of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Madison, Luke & Beau Pitman; sister, Cindy (Ken) Squires of West End, NC.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Joe McMahon will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Lambert, Mark Zuroweste, Eddie Poole, and Jeff Constantine. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries or to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

