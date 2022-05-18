OBITUARY: John Howard Paul

John Howard Paul of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Nashville, he was 69 years old.

John Howard Paul was born in Nashville to the late Howard L. Paul and Hazel Cox Paul on December 4, 1952.

He went to school in Antioch and then attended Middle Tennessee State University. He married the love of his life Claudia Paul on August 6, 1986 in Bellevue, TN. For ten years he worked as a courier for FedEx. He served in the reserves in the 101st Airborne. He was involved in Boy Scouts of America and attended Spring Meadows Church of Christ.

John was at most, a man of God that loved him at most (if not) more than his family. His faith was one of the most important qualities to him.

He liked going and spending time in the outdoors. He would also support his daughter and son in sporting events and extracurricular like boy scouts and girl scouts. He was also a thinker and a curious person that liked knowing the unknown. With that, he had an interest in sci-fi, aliens, fantasy and in general, wanted to learn more about how things worked. He was a history lover and also loved science just as much.

As for more of his likes, he loved drinking Coca-Cola and was a big snacker. He also loved dry humor like dad jokes and had such a wonderful sense of humor.

John Paul is survived by his spouse, Claudia Paul; children, Haley Paul and Logan Paul; sister, Pam Remias, and husband George.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 20, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

