OBITUARY: Francisco ‘Frank’ Bermudez Soto

Francisco ‘Frank’ Bermudez Soto of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 74 years old.

Frank was born October 9, 1947, in Poteet, Texas. Frank retired as an officer from Franklin City Police Department after 25 Years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy Soto; daughter, Kathy (Joe); son Kevin (Katie); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Matilda (Bill), Paula (Bob); Numerous nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family members. Memorials may be made in Frank’s Memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME &CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Go Cowboys!

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/