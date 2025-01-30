OBITUARY: Anne Trabue Rutherford

Anne Trabue Rutherford passed away on January 26, 2025. She was 101.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George O’Bryan Trabue and Harriette Morton Baugh Trabue, her brother, George O’Bryan Trabue Jr., sister Lucinda Bryan Trabue Jamison and grandson Samuel Justin Street.

Anne was a proud descendant of three of the area’s pioneering families—Trabue, Baugh and Nichol. Two ancestors served as mayor of Nashville prior to the Civil War. She grew up in downtown Franklin on Third Avenue, South and graduated from Franklin High School where she was a drum majorette.

Franklin’s historic charm and beauty provided Anne with an endless sense of pride. She was a tireless volunteer and served on the boards of Historic Carnton Plantation (now the Battle of Franklin Trust) and Franklin Tomorrow. Anne was one of the first women to serve as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Countless committees and organizations such as Meals on Wheels and United Way also benefited from her sense of civic duty. In 2007 Franklin Tomorrow recognized her by creating the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award to honor her contributions to her hometown. In her later years, she looked forward to taking a drive downtown to “see what’s happening on Main Street.”

Anne loved nothing better than welcoming friends and family to her home for one of her famous dinner parties. Her ease of entertaining made new friends and old alike feel welcome. With just a little encouragement, she would regale her guests with tales of growing up in Franklin when it truly was a small town. Favorites included the story of one Christmas morning when she and her siblings came downstairs to find a pony in the parlor; or the time one of Franklin’s two police officers called the house asking that someone please get the family dog—she was on the Square “acting in a manner unbecoming to a lady.”

She was also an avid traveler and saw much more of the world than most people. There were annual trips to Hilton Head with family as well as many international excursions. Her last overseas trip included scenic walks high up in the Swiss Alps—when she was 88. But whether she was home or abroad, cocktail hour was observed, usually with her favorite gin and tonic. Cheers!

Anne is survived by her children, Rebecca Rutherford Darby (Bill), Sam Johnston Rutherford III (Mary Lee), Cindy Rutherford Thomsen (John) and Dallas Rutherford Street (Jeff); grandchildren Jeff Darby (Paula), Jill Darby, Julie Darby Payne (Stewart), Lashlee Rutherford Webb (Sam) and Whitney Street Darnell (Neil). She was also great-grandmother to nine and recently became a great-great-grandmother. Many, many nieces, nephews and cousins will also miss her.

The family would like to particularly thank the staff members at Fountains of Franklin, as well as AccentCare Hospice for the support shown to Anne during this time. We also thank caregivers Merlene Brice and Erin Patton for their kind and loving care.

Anne’s funeral will be held Friday, February 14, at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, with Pastor Anne Keener officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will commence at 11:30 a.m. with inurnment to follow in the church’s Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either First Presbyterian Church of Franklin or the Battle of Franklin Trust.

