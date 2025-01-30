Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

Canine and Cactus Mixer

Sunday, February 2, 2 pm

Wag it Better, 7116 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Enjoy an afternoon of planting a dog-themed succulent arrangement all while supporting a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will go to Paws Angels Dog Rescue – a small, foster-based rescue organization based in Middle Tennessee that works hard on saving and rehabilitating dogs in need.

Large selection of Succulents will be available and all succulents will be pet safe! Book today at ClassyCactusBar.com

Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Public sale hours will be Friday, January 31 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday,

February 1 from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, February 2 from 1:00 pm to 5:30

pm (half-price day). FOBL members are eligible to attend the early-bird sale on

Thursday, January 30 from 2:00-5:30. New FOBL members are welcome to sign up

onsite.

As in previous sales, hardback books are only $3 and paperbacks are just $2 apiece.

In addition to books, the sale also offers hundreds of high-quality games, puzzles,

DVDs, and CDs priced at $2 or less.

Proceeds from the donation-based sale provide ongoing support for services and

community programs that are at the heart of FOBL’s mission. The Friends of the

Brentwood Library, a non-profit, 501(c)3 service-oriented group with over 500 members

dedicated to the advancement of the local community through its library. Programs

directly supported by the FOBL book sale have included children’s book giveaways,

funding for technology and equipment for library patrons, and professional

development opportunities for staff.

Hot Chicken Week

Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2

Multiple Locations

It’s Nashville Hot Chicken Week and it is also featuring several places in Williamson County like Hattie B’s, Waldo’s and more. You can score $8 chicken specials all weekend long.

Find all the details here.

Chicago at TPAC

Saturday, January 25, 1 pm – 3 pm

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Find tickets here.

Harlem Globetrotters

Saturday, February 1, 2 pm, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

Find tickets here.