Goo Goo Cluster Releases New Antiques & Garden Show Premium Goo Goo

Beloved candy brand Goo Goo Cluster has announced another addition to its lineup of Premium confections: The Antiques & Garden Show Pomme d’Ambre Premium Goo Goo. Made in partnership with the annual benefit, this new treat is a celebration of the Show’s 35th event, which takes place at the Music City Center Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2025.

The indulgent four-ounce confection is inspired by the Antiques & Garden Show’s 35th anniversary theme, “Cultivating Home: Life Well Tended,” and is meant to evoke a warm and cozy feeling from the moment you take a bite. A silky milk chocolate shell encases layers of luscious orange blossom caramel, decadent dark chocolate rocher, creamy clover honey nougat and buttery shortbread spiced with warm cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove. A sprinkle of candied orange peel and delicate dried marigold petals top off this handcrafted chocolate delight.

“It is always an honor to collaborate with Nashville brands that are rooted in tradition and history, but we are especially excited to support a nonprofit that brings thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Nashville annually through their exceptional event,” said Beth Sachan, vice president of sales and marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “We hope to welcome many Show-goers to our shop next week to indulge in this delicate dessert with an unexpected twist!”

A percentage of proceeds from classes held in January and February at Goo Goo Chocolate Co. will support the Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, which benefits Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) Charities.

Antiques & Garden Show Event Director Amy Albright added, “Partnering with a brand we adore makes our 35th anniversary even sweeter. A big thank you to the Goo Goo Cluster team for helping us execute this vision – we are excited for chocolate lovers, antique collectors and horticulture enthusiasts alike to experience a beautiful collaboration.”

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, presented by Northern Trust, annually draws more than 15,000 attendees with its 150 antiques, art and horticulture dealers, immersive garden showcases, live music and special events. A highlight of the weekend each year is the esteemed lecture series with internationally renowned leaders who share a passion for interior design and horticulture.

For a limited time, the Antiques & Garden Show Pomme d’Ambre Premium Goo Goo is available at Goo Goo Chocolate Co., located at 116 3rd Ave. S, as well as online at googoo.com.

