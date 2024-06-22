Nashville United Soccer Academy Accepted Into the South Central Conference of the Girls Academy League

Nashville United Soccer Academy (NUSA) proudly announces its acceptance into the South Central Conference of the Girls Academy (GA) League, effective Fall 2024. The GA is the premier youth development platform for the top female soccer players

in the United States. It currently comprises 94 clubs, 10 conferences, and 14,000 players.

Founded in 2015, NUSA provides affordable, accessible soccer with a player-centered approach. A testament to NUSA’s commitment to long-term individual development is former NUSA player Malachi Jones, who was the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

With the addition of MLS Next last year and now the GA, NUSA will become Tennessee’s first academy offering dedicated top-tier leagues for both boys and girls.

Chad Hagerty, Club Director of Coaching, has this to say about the addition:

“Having formerly been a director with a Girls Academy club, I can tell you firsthand that NUSA playing in the GA is very exciting for the organization and for all our female athletes! NUSA players will now be able to compete at the highest level and in the

best league in the country. This platform will provide girls in and around Nashville and TN the opportunity to showcase their abilities on a national stage and will provide great exposure to college coaches”.

