2024-25 Memberships for Vanderbilt’s Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics announced Tuesday that 2024-25 membership packages to Mr. C’s Kids’ Club are now on sale.

Mr. C’s Kids’ Club is the official kids’ club for Vanderbilt Athletics. Memberships are valid from July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2025, and include a variety of exclusive benefits and offers. The cost for membership—which is available for all children 12-and-under—for the year is $45. To sign up, click here.

Members of Mr. C’s Kids’ Club will receive free admission to Vandy’s football games against Ball State (Oct. 19) and South Carolina (Nov. 9), all regular season women’s basketball home games, and select men’s basketball and baseball games. Kids’ Club members are also invited to exclusive events during the year, including a kickoff tailgate before a football game.

Kids’ club members receive a swag bag, shipped directly to them, that includes a membership card, lanyard and T-shirt. Children ages 2-6 will also get a popper ball and football stress reliever, while those between the ages of 7-12 will be given a door hanger and a silicone wristband.

Additonal benefits include opportunities to interact with Vandy student-athletes, serving as Junior Commodore of the Game at select events, and being Mr. C’s Junior Announcer of the Game at baseball games. Members receive monthly newsletters via email with activity sheets and updates on upcoming events.

For more information and with questions, please click HERE.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email