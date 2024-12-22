Michelin-starred Sushi Chef, Yoshikazu Yanome, to Host Two Night Event in Nashville

Sushi | Bar Hospitality is thrilled to announce an exclusive two-night-only collaboration with renowned Michelin-starred sushi chef, Yoshikazu Yanome. Residing from the esteemed 10-seat omakase restaurant Kaido in Spain, Chef Yoshi will bring his expertise to Nashville on January 20 and 21. The dinner will offer a unique dining experience of 20 courses — 10 created by Chef Yoshi and 10 by the Sushi | Bar culinary team.

Chef Yoshikazu “Yoshi” Yanome is a globally celebrated sushi master with roots in Japan’s rich Edomae sushi tradition, preparing the freshest seasonal fish and seafood caught daily in the waters of Tokyo Bay with techniques passed down through generations. Renowned for his meticulous craftsmanship and exceptional palate, Chef Yoshi was named the best ‘sushiman’ in Spain in 2015 and was appointed a goodwill ambassador of Japanese cuisine by the Japanese government this year.

The intimate dinner will be limited to just six seatings per night, with twelve guests per seating, offering a rare opportunity to experience Chef Yoshi’s artistry firsthand. Later in 2025, the master chefs of Sushi | Bar Nashville will be headed to Spain to bring their expertise to guests at Kaido Sushi Bar in Valencia.

“We are excited to host Chef Yoshi at Sushi | Bar Nashville for this exclusive collaboration. We have collaborated with some of the best chefs in the country before, but now we are taking that approach internationally,” said Ryan Stock, CEO of Adept Hospitality, the visionary minds behind Sushi | Bar. “Chef Yoshi’s unparalleled skill and dedication to the art of omakase aligns with our commitment to providing guests with the highest-quality product and dining experiences. This residency is a rare opportunity for Nashville to experience the craftsmanship of one of the world’s best sushi chefs, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with our guests.”

Sushi | Bar, famed for its intimate and exclusive omakase experiences, has built a cult following across the U.S. with locations in Nashville, Austin, Miami, Chicago, and Dallas. Known for its year-long waitlists and creative, seasonal menus, the Nashville restaurant opened in July to rave reviews and is located inside Golden Sound cocktail lounge in The Gulch.

Reservations for this exclusive dinner are available via Tock. Tickets are $295 per person, and guests can pair dishes with premium beverage options and an extensive sake list. Guests are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes early to enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail and ease into their dining experience.

For more information about Sushi | Bar restaurants, visit sushibarhospitality.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email