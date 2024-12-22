Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 25, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 25-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,800,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 115
|2748 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$523,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3065 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000
|Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16
|4710 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36
|1024 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22
|4022 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,076
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|325 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$427,500
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2109 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,224,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4045 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$595,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48
|2792 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$455,900
|Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91
|2621 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$649,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127
|1045 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,425,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2705 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,205,090
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3346 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$935,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3085 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2104 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2738 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
