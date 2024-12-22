Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 25, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 25-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,800,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 115 2748 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $523,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3065 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $975,000 Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16 4710 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36 1024 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22 4022 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $573,076 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 325 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $427,500 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2109 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,224,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4045 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $595,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48 2792 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $455,900 Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91 2621 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $649,000 Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127 1045 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,425,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2705 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,205,090 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3346 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $935,000 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3085 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2104 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2738 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179

