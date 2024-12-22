Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 25, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 25-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,800,000Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 1152748 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$523,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443065 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$975,000Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 164710 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$400,000Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 361024 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 224022 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$573,076Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142325 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$427,500Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762109 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$1,224,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784045 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$595,000Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 482792 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$455,900Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 912621 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$649,000Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 1271045 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$1,425,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32705 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,205,090Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973346 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$935,000Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253085 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$750,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82104 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932738 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179

