Tommee Profitt Announces Show at Bridgestone in 2025

Award-winning composer for TV & Film, producer, and songwriter Tommee Profitt announces that his annual holiday show THE BIRTH OF A KING will move locations from the Grand Ole Opry to Bridgestone Arena due to the incredible high demand for the sold-out annual show. Partnering again with Live Nation, the not-to-be-missed holiday spectacular will feature 20 artists, a 50-piece orchestra, and a 100-person choir on December 7, 2025. Tickets are now on sale here.

This special event is a live manifestation of Profitt’s 2020 cinematic Christmas album, The Birth of a King, which includes awe-inspiring reimagined renditions of popular Christmas songs, each featuring a modern orchestra combined with a group of incredible vocalists. Selling out its first year in 2022 and more than doubling attendance in the last two years, the event will continue to go with more special surprises and memorable moments to celebrate the Christmas season.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

“Performing this Christmas show at Bridgestone Arena was a part of my secret, crazy, 10-year DREAM GOAL,” shares Tommee Profitt. “But I truly didn’t think it would ever happen… the fact that we get to do it on YEAR 4 is the most insane and humbling thing that’s ever happened. So grateful to everybody who found this album and travels from all over the world each year to see it performed LIVE.”

Profitt is known for his powerful productions that have produced 17 RIAA Platinum certifications and 25 RIAA Gold certifications. Profitt’s unique cinematic releases have not only clocked more than 100+ billion lifetime streams and views, but he also has more than one million subscribers on YouTube and more than 3.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email