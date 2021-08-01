In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home. Read More
Nashville, TN
A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read more
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More
Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read More
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More
Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. Read More
You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.” Read More
Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin, education industry veterans with decades of experience, announced the creation of Galileo Preparatory Academy (GPA), a learner-centric, personalized private school that will open its first campus in January 2022 and serve students in grades 6 through 12. Read More
Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin. Read More