In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI Aug 1

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Morgan Wallen
photo from Morgan Wallen Facebook

1Country Singer Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home

Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home. Read More

Kelly Boyer
Kelly Boyer Age: 28
Nashville, TN

2Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin with Two Small Children in Car

A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

4Phil Valentine’s Brother Provides Update on His Battle With COVID-19

Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More

Tax-Free-2012-is-Here-in-Williamson

57 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read More

Tamale Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

6First Look: Tamale Joe’s in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

7Trader Joe’s in Franklin Now Hiring

Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. Read More

HGTV
photo from HGTV

8HGTV Casting for Upcoming Show

You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.” Read More

Galileo Preparatory Academy to Open in Franklin

9New Private School, Galileo Preparatory Academy, to Open in Franklin

Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin, education industry veterans with decades of experience, announced the creation of Galileo Preparatory Academy (GPA), a learner-centric, personalized private school that will open its first campus in January 2022 and serve students in grades 6 through 12. Read More

Burlington
photo by Donna Vissman

10Burlington to Open in Franklin

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin. Read More

WCS Students Continue to Receive School Meals at No Cost
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

