WCS Students Continue to Receive School Meals at No Cost

Williamson County Schools students will continue to receive school breakfast and lunch at no cost thanks to a waiver extension from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Through the 2021-22 school year, the USDA will reimburse the district for student meals. To be eligible for reimbursement, meals must meet the minimum requirements. Breakfast must include at least two and no more than three food items, and none may be duplicates. The three components that make up a school breakfast are fruit, milk and grains. Check with your child’s school to see if breakfast is served. Breakfast is not served at every Williamson County school.

At lunch, students must select an entree and at least two other components to qualify for the no cost meal. If a student chooses to take only the minimum number of items, one must be a fruit or vegetable. Students are welcome to take all five components listed below:

One entree – protein

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains

One milk or juice

Additional a la carte items, such as an extra entree or snacks, will be available for purchase at full price.

Students will go through the lunch line as normal to receive their no-cost meals. For more information and to view menus that will be updated throughout the year, visit the WCS Menus and Nutrition page. Families may also request meal restrictions for their students on this page.

