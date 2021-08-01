WCS Students Continue to Receive School Meals at No Cost

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-

Williamson County Schools students will continue to receive school breakfast and lunch at no cost thanks to a waiver extension from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Through the 2021-22 school year, the USDA will reimburse the district for student meals. To be eligible for reimbursement, meals must meet the minimum requirements. Breakfast must include at least two and no more than three food items, and none may be duplicates. The three components that make up a school breakfast are fruit, milk and grains. Check with your child’s school to see if breakfast is served. Breakfast is not served at every Williamson County school.

At lunch, students must select an entree and at least two other components to qualify for the no cost meal. If a student chooses to take only the minimum number of items, one must be a fruit or vegetable. Students are welcome to take all five components listed below:

  • One entree – protein
  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Grains
  • One milk or juice

Additional a la carte items, such as an extra entree or snacks, will be available for purchase at full price.

Students will go through the lunch line as normal to receive their no-cost meals. For more information and to view menus that will be updated throughout the year, visit the WCS Menus and Nutrition page. Families may also request meal restrictions for their students on this page.

[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here