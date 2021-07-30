The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items has begun. From now through August 1 consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $200 or less per item and computers that cost $3,000 or less.

The traditional tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 am on Friday, July 30 and ends Sunday, August 1 at 11:59 pm.

*For 2021, there are actually three sales tax holidays. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved two more sales tax holidays in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers. Read more here.

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should.

7 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax-Free Weekend

Baby items – Included on the tax-free list are diapers, clothing, and bathing suits.

Halloween costumes – The hardest part about buying a Halloween costume in July is getting your child to commit to a character, but if you can get them to commit, buy your costume now and save money.

Office Supplies – While you may be focused on gathering your child’s school supplies, don’t forget to stock up on any of your office needs, like pens, paper, markers, poster board, etc…

Clothing – Not just back-to-school clothing, but all clothing under $200 is included in the tax-free weekend. If you are looking for that item for your fall wardrobe or a piece to complete your work wardrobe, winter coats, or gloves, this is the time to purchase it. You can even purchase a wedding gown tax-free as long as it is under $200. And if you are looking to amp up your workout or just adding to your athleisure wear, workout clothing is also included.

Shoes – Any shoe that is under $100 qualifies to be tax-free this weekend. Boots are included in the tax-free weekend event as well, including winter boots, hiking boots, and rain boots.

Art Supplies – If you have younger children at home and want to restock your art supplies, now is the time to do so. Especially as we start school at home, you may need more supplies than normal.

Technology – Anyone, not just students, can purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet during the tax-free weekend. Your purchase must be less than $1,500 and for personal use. You can also purchase televisions, cameras, and wireless earbuds. Items not included are flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies, and household items.

