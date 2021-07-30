The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items has begun. From now through August 1 consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $200 or less per item and computers that cost $3,000 or less.
The traditional tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 am on Friday, July 30 and ends Sunday, August 1 at 11:59 pm.
*For 2021, there are actually three sales tax holidays. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved two more sales tax holidays in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers. Read more here.
Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should.
7 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax-Free Weekend
Baby items – Included on the tax-free list are diapers, clothing, and bathing suits.
Halloween costumes – The hardest part about buying a Halloween costume in July is getting your child to commit to a character, but if you can get them to commit, buy your costume now and save money.
Office Supplies – While you may be focused on gathering your child’s school supplies, don’t forget to stock up on any of your office needs, like pens, paper, markers, poster board, etc…
Clothing – Not just back-to-school clothing, but all clothing under $200 is included in the tax-free weekend. If you are looking for that item for your fall wardrobe or a piece to complete your work wardrobe, winter coats, or gloves, this is the time to purchase it. You can even purchase a wedding gown tax-free as long as it is under $200. And if you are looking to amp up your workout or just adding to your athleisure wear, workout clothing is also included.
Shoes – Any shoe that is under $100 qualifies to be tax-free this weekend. Boots are included in the tax-free weekend event as well, including winter boots, hiking boots, and rain boots.
Art Supplies – If you have younger children at home and want to restock your art supplies, now is the time to do so. Especially as we start school at home, you may need more supplies than normal.
Technology – Anyone, not just students, can purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet during the tax-free weekend. Your purchase must be less than $1,500 and for personal use. You can also purchase televisions, cameras, and wireless earbuds. Items not included are flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies, and household items.
Here is the list of items not eligible for tax-free weekend
- Belt Buckles
- Belt buckles sold separately are not exempt.
- Belts, tool
- Boots, ski
- Breathing Masks
- Bridal apparel, other than gowns or veils
- Briefcases
- Cell Phones, including smartphones
- Clothing Accessories or Equipment
- Incidental items worn on the person or in conjunction with clothing.
- Compact Disks
- Computer storage media
- Computer Software
- Basic computer software purchased with a bundled system is exempt. Individually purchased software and upgraded software purchased with a bundled system is taxable.
- Computer Storage Media
- Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).
- Cosmetics
- Diskettes
- Computer storage media
- Electronic Readers
- Electronic Schedulers
- School computer supply
- Emblems
- Emblems sold separately are not exempt.
- Fabric
- Face Shields
- Fins, swim
- Glasses, safety
- Globes
- Gloves, protective or welders’
- Gloves, sports
- Goggles, safety
- Goggles, sports
- Guards, sports hand, elbow, mouth, shin
- Hair Notions
- Handbags
- Hard Hats
- Hearing Protectors
- Helmets
- Jewelry
- Jump Drives
- Computer storage media
- Leased Items
- Maps
- Paintbrushes, other
Paintbrushes not used for artwork are taxable.
- Paints, other-Only acrylic tempora, or oil paints defined as school art supplies are exempt.
- Patches
- Patches sold separately are not exempt.
- Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)
- School computer supply-Printer Ink
- School computer supply-Printer Paper
- School computer supply-Printer Supplies
- School computer supply
- Printers School computer supply
- Protective Equipment
- Items for human wear and designed as protection of the wearer against injury or disease or as protections against damage or injury of other persons or property, but not suitable for general use.
- Reference Books
- Reference Maps
- Rented Items
- Respirators, paint or dust
- School Computer Supplies
- Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).
- School Instructional Material
- Reference books, and reference maps and globes. Textbooks and workbooks exempt under existing law.
- Sewing Equipment & Supplies
- Sewing Materials
- Materials that become part of clothing are not exempt.
- Shoes, ballet or tap
- Shoes, cleated or spiked
- Shoulder Pads for Dresses, Jackets, etc.
- Shoulder Pads, sports
- Skates, roller and ice
- Ski Boots
- Skin Diving Suits
- Smart Phones
- Sport or Recreational Equipment
- Items designed for human use and worn in conjunction with an athletic or recreational activity that are not suitable for general use.
- Sunglasses
- Telephones
- Thread
- Thumb Drives
- Tool Belts
- Trade or Business, items used in
- Umbrellas
- Video Game Consoles
- Wallets
- Watches
- Welders’ Gloves
- Wetsuits
- Yarn
- Zippers
