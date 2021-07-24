Local Radio Host Phil Valentine Hospitalized Due to COVID

Local radio host Phil Valentine is currently hospitalized due to contracting COVID-19.

Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared a social media post stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Phil Valentine and his family, and we appreciate the support from YOU our WTN Family during this trying time. As the family provides updates we will share those with you.”

The radio station shared a statement from Mark Valentine on behalf of the Valentine family regarding Phil’s condition. It stated, “Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago & has since been hospitalized & is in very serious condition, suffering from Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects. He is in the hospital in the critical care unit breathing with assistance but is NOT on a ventilator. We’d ask that everyone please refrain from contacting him while he is in the hospital.”