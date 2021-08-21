Radio Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Has Died

According to his bio, Phil was born and raised in a small town of about 3,000 people in rural eastern North Carolina. As a child he frequented his father’s law office and thought he was destined to be a lawyer. Once at college, he changed career paths when a friend suggested he get in the radio business. And the rest is history…
By 2003, Phil had received eight Nashville AIR awards and had the most listened-to political talk show in the city. On January 2, 2007, Westwood One launched The Phil Valentine Show into syndication. The show is now heard on over 110 radio stations across the country through the Westwood One Radio Network. Phil has also authored books and appeared in TV commercials and movies.
