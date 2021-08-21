Flash Flood Watch in Effect Until Midnight

National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch until midnight Sunday morning for portions of Middle Tennessee.
The counties under the Flash Flood Watch are:
- Bedford
- Cheatham
- Dickson
- Giles
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Marshall
- Maury
- Montgomery
- Perry
- Stewart
- Wayne
- Williamson
NWS reports a total of 8 to 14 inches of rain has fallen in portions of the Flash Flood Watch, causing catastrophic flooding. Flash flooding has washed out roads, inundated homes and businesses, and led to numerous water rescues. Storms that redevelop over similar
locations this evening could produce an additional 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Additional rainfall in areas where significant flooding is still occurring will exacerbate the flash flood threat.
NWS Forecast Notes:
- Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected.• An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, which would create additional impacts for those who already received heavy rainfall today.
• Flash Flood Watch extended until midnight.
• Several rivers are already in/will go into moderate to major flooding.
• Strong to severe t’storms are possible mainly west of I-24, in our southwestern counties.
- Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
• Hot and drier weather is expected beginning tomorrow through the first half
of next week.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!