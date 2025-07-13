7/13/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Showers and Thunderstorms Likely in Williamson County

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 75°F and conditions indicating showers and thunderstorms likely. The humidity is high at 84%, making the air feel heavier. Wind is calm, which means no cooling breeze is present, and the clouds dominate the sky, giving a gray and overcast appearance.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect a continuation of these showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon. This weather can make it feel warmer and more uncomfortable outside, given the humidity levels. Additionally, if thunderstorms develop, they could bring heavier rain and gusty winds, intensifying the overall weather experience.

Today’s Outlook

As the day progresses, anticipate a high temperature reaching 93°F. In contrast, the low will drop to 72°F overnight. Later, after the rain, temperatures may feel more bearable, but the high humidity will persist. Stay alert for possible thunderstorm warnings as conditions evolve. Overall, it’s a day to keep an umbrella handy and be mindful of changing weather conditions.