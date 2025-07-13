7/13/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Showers and Thunderstorms Likely in Williamson County

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 75°F and conditions indicating showers and thunderstorms likely. The humidity is high at 84%, making the air feel heavier. Wind is calm, which means no cooling breeze is present, and the clouds dominate the sky, giving a gray and overcast appearance.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect a continuation of these showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon. This weather can make it feel warmer and more uncomfortable outside, given the humidity levels. Additionally, if thunderstorms develop, they could bring heavier rain and gusty winds, intensifying the overall weather experience.

Today’s Outlook

As the day progresses, anticipate a high temperature reaching 93°F. In contrast, the low will drop to 72°F overnight. Later, after the rain, temperatures may feel more bearable, but the high humidity will persist. Stay alert for possible thunderstorm warnings as conditions evolve. Overall, it’s a day to keep an umbrella handy and be mindful of changing weather conditions.

Williamson County, TN
July 13, 2025
75°
H:93°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
0 to 5 mph WSW
humidity icon
Humidity
84%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

24-Hour Forecast

Sunday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
72°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Monday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
73°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

