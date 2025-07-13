7/13/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 91°F and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The humidity stands at 52%, which makes it feel a bit heavier outside. Wind conditions are calm, resulting in a warm and somewhat stagnant atmosphere. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy, contributing to the humid feeling.

Rain Expected

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur as we move through the afternoon. This increase in moisture will elevate the humidity, making the heat feel more intense. Residents should prepare for potential rainfall and elevated temperatures, particularly if caught outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we transition into the evening, expect the chance of showers and thunderstorms to continue. Temperatures will drop slightly, with a low of 71°F overnight. However, humidity levels may remain high, which could affect comfort levels. The winds will stay calm, contributing to a warm and muggy night. Plan for the possibility of rain if you’re out this evening.