OBITUARY: Carl Herbert Huffman

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Carl Herbert Huffman

Carl Herbert Huffman, age 68 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away August 10, 2021.

He was born in Monmouth, IL to the late Daniel & Elfriede Huffman. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from General Motors after working there for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Huffman; daughter, Stacey Lorraine (Nathan) Holman; son, Kurtis Wade (Alysia) Huffman; brothers, Michael Huffman and Dan (Denise) Huffman; sisters, Monika (Chuck) Redinger and Lorna Carroll; six grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Beckett, and Addelyn Huffman, Harper and Hudson Holman; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was quick witted, loved music, traveling, cooking, the challenge of a new project, and he loved a good spreadsheet. Most of all, he loved being an Opa to his six grandchildren and being a faithful provider for his family. Carl and was a volunteer and member of Cross Point Church in Franklin.

Funeral service will be held 6:00PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan O’Leary will officiate. An inurnment at Williamson Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here