OBITUARY: Carl Herbert Huffman

Carl Herbert Huffman, age 68 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away August 10, 2021.

He was born in Monmouth, IL to the late Daniel & Elfriede Huffman. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from General Motors after working there for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Huffman; daughter, Stacey Lorraine (Nathan) Holman; son, Kurtis Wade (Alysia) Huffman; brothers, Michael Huffman and Dan (Denise) Huffman; sisters, Monika (Chuck) Redinger and Lorna Carroll; six grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Beckett, and Addelyn Huffman, Harper and Hudson Holman; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was quick witted, loved music, traveling, cooking, the challenge of a new project, and he loved a good spreadsheet. Most of all, he loved being an Opa to his six grandchildren and being a faithful provider for his family. Carl and was a volunteer and member of Cross Point Church in Franklin.

Funeral service will be held 6:00PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan O’Leary will officiate. An inurnment at Williamson Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com