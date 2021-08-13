Cinco De Mayo to Open Franklin Location

Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin.

The Mexican restaurant will open at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts. An exact open date has not been set yet but an employee from another location stated they expect it to open in September 2021.

There are currently nine locations of Cinco de Mayo in the area – Brentwood, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, and three Nashville locations.

Cinco de Mayo has been open in the area for over 20 years opening its first location in 2000.

You can find fresh-made traditional Mexican dishes, guacamole, nachos, cheese dip, with a selection of burritos, enchiladas, and more.

Currently, on their Facebook page, they are offering a free entree with a value up to $10 if you complete the online coupon here.