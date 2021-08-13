Cinco De Mayo to Open Franklin Location

Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin.
The Mexican restaurant will open at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts. An exact open date has not been set yet but an employee from another location stated they expect it to open in September 2021.
There are currently nine locations of Cinco de Mayo in the area – Brentwood, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, and three Nashville locations.
Cinco de Mayo has been open in the area for over 20 years opening its first location in 2000.
You can find fresh-made traditional Mexican dishes, guacamole, nachos, cheese dip, with a selection of burritos, enchiladas, and more.
Currently, on their Facebook page, they are offering a free entree with a value up to $10 if you complete the online coupon here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.