In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Philip Carr

1OBITUARY: Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine

Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

franklin fire dept

3Former Franklin Fire Chief Indicted by Williamson County Grand Jury

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More

Big Shake's Hot Chicken & Fish Franklin
Photo: Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Franklin Facebook

4Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Announces New Locations

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Read more

Serrato's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

5Serrato’s Steakhouse to Open in Franklin

A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More

student wearing a mask
Stock Image

6WCS Extends Temporary Mask Mandate to Middle & High Schools

The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting Thursday, Aug 26 to discuss COVID-19 response strategies. Read More

covid 19

7Williamson Medical Center Provides Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. Read More

trader joe's coming soon franklin tn
photo by Donna Vissman

8Trader Joe’s Franklin Opens Today

Finally! The doors opened to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More

spring hill bakery cinnamon roll
photo: Spring Hill Bakery Facebook

9It’s Your Last Chance to Order From Spring Hill Bakery

After this weekend, the Spring Hill Bakery website will become an “online source for all things baking, cooking, and connecting with others through food,” owner Sara Gonzalez writes on Facebook. Read More

powerball jackpot

10Powerball Adds New Monday Drawing and Double Play Feature

Mondays are the new fun days for Lottery players in Tennessee. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here