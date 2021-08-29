In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More
Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Read more
A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More
The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting Thursday, Aug 26 to discuss COVID-19 response strategies. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. Read More
Finally! The doors opened to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More
After this weekend, the Spring Hill Bakery website will become an “online source for all things baking, cooking, and connecting with others through food,” owner Sara Gonzalez writes on Facebook. Read More
Mondays are the new fun days for Lottery players in Tennessee. Read More