Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Announces New Locations

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Big Shake’s will open new locations in Nashville, Columbia, Tuscaloosa and Tampa.
Here’s a list of the four new locations.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama- 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 122
Nashville, Tennessee- 421 11th Avenue North
Columbia, Tennessee- 822 South Main Street
Tampa, Florida- 800 West Kennedy Drive
Owners Robin and Shawn (Big Shake) Davis opened their first location in downtown Franklin in 2013 before moving to their current location at 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin in 2014.
Chef Shawn aka Big Shake appeared on Shark Tank back in 2011 with his shrimp burger in Season 2. He was turned down by the Shark Tank investors but got the attention of some angel investors who helped him succeed.
Visit the Franklin restaurant at 1203 Murfreesboro Road Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday- Saturday 11 am – 9 pm, and Sunday 11 am – 5 pm.
If you can’t visit the store, you can order the famous hot chicken tenders, shrimp burgers and sauces online here.
For the latest updates, visit Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish on Facebook.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.