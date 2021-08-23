Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Announces New Locations

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Big Shake’s will open new locations in Nashville, Columbia, Tuscaloosa and Tampa.

Here’s a list of the four new locations.

Tuscaloosa, Alabama- 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 122

Nashville, Tennessee- 421 11th Avenue North

Columbia, Tennessee- 822 South Main Street

Tampa, Florida- 800 West Kennedy Drive

Owners Robin and Shawn (Big Shake) Davis opened their first location in downtown Franklin in 2013 before moving to their current location at 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin in 2014.

Chef Shawn aka Big Shake appeared on Shark Tank back in 2011 with his shrimp burger in Season 2. He was turned down by the Shark Tank investors but got the attention of some angel investors who helped him succeed.

Visit the Franklin restaurant at 1203 Murfreesboro Road Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday- Saturday 11 am – 9 pm, and Sunday 11 am – 5 pm.

If you can’t visit the store, you can order the famous hot chicken tenders, shrimp burgers and sauces online here.

For the latest updates, visit Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish on Facebook.