WCS Implements Additional COVID Mitigation Strategies

Williamson County Schools (WCS) is implementing additional COVID mitigation strategies effective today, August 23rd.

Fairview Middle School was closed last Friday because too many staff and students were out, writes Carol Birdsong, WCS Executive Director of Communications in an email to WCS families. This day counts as one of Fairview Middle’s 10 stockpile/inclement weather days that are built into the school calendar. It does not count as a weather day for the school district

Because the State Board of Education has not provided school districts with the option to transition to remote learning when absenteeism is high, as they did last year, school districts must use a weather day any time a school is closed. If WCS exceeds the number of weather days built into the calendar, those days will need to be made up. Therefore, additional mitigation strategies have been put in place:

Visitors are limited to those with essential school business.

No lunch visitors are allowed.

Volunteers are limited based on essential tasks needed in the school, and elementary school volunteers are required to wear a mask when interacting with students.

Assemblies during the school day are limited to those determined to be essential to the operation of the school.

Indoor assemblies will not be held during a time of “high spread” in the school.

Field trips limited to venues honoring WCS safety protocols.

Masking is strongly recommended, encouraged, and advised for all students, staff and visitors while inside a WCS school, WCS facility and the Central Office.