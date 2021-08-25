Serrato’s Steakhouse to Open in Franklin

A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Serrato’s is expected to open on Monday, September 13.

After 25 years of hands-on experience with the hospitality industry’s top leaders, award-winning Chef and owner Jose Serrato decided to pursue his ambition of opening his own steakhouse in Franklin.

Serrato’s Steakhouse will offer chef-inspired dishes, including hand-cut prime steaks, fresh seafood, and gourmet salads. Their hand-cut, prime steaks will be cooked to perfection to achieve optimal flavor and desired cooking temperature.

They will also feature fresh seafood dishes which will include wild-caught options rotated seasonally. All of the salads will have the option of toppings including steak, fish, shrimp, and chicken. Diners can expect specials offered and will change periodically.

Hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday – Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

You can find more information at serrratossteakhouse.com which will be updated soon with a menu, and the option to make reservations.