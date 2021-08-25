It’s Your Last Chance to Order From Spring Hill Bakery

If you love the cookies and cinnamon rolls at Spring Hill Bakery, you need to order now as this week is your last chance to order from the local bakery. After this weekend, the Spring Hill Bakery website will become an “online source for all things baking, cooking, and connecting with others through food,” owner Sara Gonzalez writes on Facebook.

However, you can start making your very own Spring Hill Bakery cookies and cinnamon rolls because Sarah (aka the “bread lady”) is releasing a cookbook on August 31st.

Regarding the bakery’s changes, Spring Hill Bakery explains via social media:

“Back in March 2020, right as the world was hunkering down and right after that tornado ripped through Nashville, we saw an opportunity to serve our community with a cookie delivery service. Cookies don’t solve everything, but they certainly add a bit of cheer when things seem uncertain, and even bleak. Even though we had closed our doors five months before, I still felt a deep-rooted duty to continue to feed those who have always been so supportive to us. We added cinnamon rolls for the holidays because this year was going to be so different from all other years before it. When we started the delivery service, I thought it would only be for a short while. Seventeen months later, we still have orders. However, within those same seventeen months, I’ve been working on projects behind the scenes that now need my full attention.”

In terms of the cookbook, Spring Hill Bakery hopes it helps people connect and create memories.

“It’s more than just recipes and baking; it’s a return to the original mission of why I wanted to bake in the first place. It’s about togetherness, and connecting with people, and loving others through food. It’s about breaking down walls and boundaries; stepping out of comfort zones and our everyday routines to create communities. It’s an invitation to bake for yourself, your loved ones, new friends, and neighbors. Even if you don’t bake bread, that’s okay. Find new ways to break it.”

