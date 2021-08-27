Williamson Medical Center Provides Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. WMC reports they have 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (32 unvaccinated and 8 vaccinated). Ten of those patients are currently on ventilators, 9 of which are unvaccinated.

1 of 3

“We continue to see increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units. Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care. Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public,” writes Williamson Medical Center.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/