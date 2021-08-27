Williamson Medical Center Provides Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. WMC reports they have 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (32 unvaccinated and 8 vaccinated). Ten of those patients are currently on ventilators, 9 of which are unvaccinated.
“We continue to see increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units. Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care. Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public,” writes Williamson Medical Center.
Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
More Coronavirus Stories
- WCS Extends Temporary Mask Mandate to Middle & High Schools August 27, 2021
- WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School August 24, 2021
- How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine? August 23, 2021
- FDA Grants Full Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine August 23, 2021
- WCS Implements Additional COVID Mitigation Strategies August 23, 2021
- FSSD Approves Temporary Mask Requirement August 22, 2021
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here