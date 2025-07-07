Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for May 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health issued disciplinary actions against 34 healthcare professionals and establishments in Middle Tennessee during May 2025. These actions span multiple licensing boards and include violations ranging from expired licenses to serious misconduct affecting patient safety.

Overview of Violations

The disciplinary actions reveal concerning patterns in healthcare compliance across Middle Tennessee. License expiration violations were the most common, followed by continuing education failures and substance abuse issues. More serious violations included fraud, patient abuse, and controlled substance diversion.

Tennessee Massage Licensure Board

The massage therapy field saw significant enforcement activity, with nine cases across Middle Tennessee locations including Nashville, Antioch, Lebanon, and surrounding communities.

Antioch Area Violations

Cory Atkins (LMT 15133) faced serious misconduct charges after falsifying documents during the application process. The violation demonstrates a breach of professional integrity that undermines public trust. Atkins received a probationary sentence of at least two years and must complete a mandatory law and ethics course of minimum four hours.

Chatae Yvonne Coffee (LMT 5129) failed to obtain required continuing education, resulting in an agreed citation and $200 civil penalty. The licensee must submit proof of completed continuing education to maintain active status.

Nashville Metropolitan Area

Jared Huff (LMT 13825) operated on an expired license in Nashville, receiving an $850 civil penalty through an agreed citation. This violation represents a significant lapse in professional responsibility and regulatory compliance.

Jennifer Morris (LMT 10062) in Lebanon faced multiple serious violations including fraudulent advertising, willful negligence in practice, and employing unlicensed individuals to perform massage services. These violations constitute unethical conduct that endangers public safety. Morris received a license reprimand and substantial $2,200 civil penalty.

Northern Middle Tennessee

Kneading Together Massage and Wellness LLC (LME 4479) in White House operated on an expired establishment license, resulting in a significant $2,050 civil penalty. This business violation affects multiple practitioners and clients served by the establishment.

Dianna Lee (LMT 10656) and Jerry Lee (LMT 10644), both operating in Goodlettsville, each faced identical violations for operating on expired licenses. Both practitioners received $1,100 civil penalties, indicating serious regulatory oversight failures.

Additional Massage Therapy Cases

Jennifer C. Brown (LMT 9988) in Lebanon failed to complete continuing education requirements, receiving a $225 penalty. John Butler (LMT 8848) in Pegram operated on an expired license with a $600 penalty.

Board of Medical Examiners

Clarksville Area

Dr. Gary Griffieth (MD 48969) in Clarksville violated continuing education requirements while practicing with an encumbered license. This represents a serious breach of medical practice standards. Dr. Griffieth received a license reprimand and must pay investigation costs.

Board of Nursing

The nursing profession experienced the highest number of disciplinary actions, with 16 cases across Middle Tennessee reflecting serious concerns about patient safety and professional standards.

Substance Abuse and Drug Diversion

Multiple nurses faced discipline for substance abuse issues and controlled substance diversion, representing critical patient safety concerns.

Melissa S. Charles (RN 150549) in Smyrna was disciplined for unauthorized removal of narcotics from healthcare facilities. Her license was suspended with conditions requiring Tennessee Professional Assistance Program (TNPAP) monitoring for at least three years.

Kimberly N. Harvey (RN 206971) in Madison falsified patient records regarding pain medication administration between March and April 2022. Harvey documented administering both oral and intravenous pain medications simultaneously to eight patients, violating facility policies. Her license suspension was stayed contingent on TNPAP compliance.

Stacey Watson (RN 167163) in Mount Juliet engaged in serious medication diversion, removing Dilaudid and Toradol from automated dispensing systems while falsifying administration records. Watson admitted to regularly administering twice the ordered amount of Dilaudid regardless of patient pain scores and stealing facility supplies. Her license suspension was stayed pending TNPAP monitoring compliance.

Criminal Conduct and Professional Violations

Regina Marie Gilliam (LPN 93896) in Nashville faced license suspension due to criminal convictions affecting her driving privileges and professional standing. The suspension remains in effect until all criminal obligations are fulfilled.

Timothy McDaniel (LPN 31156) in Sharon committed serious professional misconduct by allowing an unlicensed individual to change a patient’s Foley catheter, then falsely documenting that he performed the procedure himself. This violation resulted in complete license revocation and civil penalties.

Ketura M. Oden (LPN 56203) in Spring Hill operated a home healthcare business while engaging in federal tax fraud. Oden pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS by withholding employee federal taxes totaling over $3.7 million. She received complete license revocation, $1,000 in civil penalties, and up to $20,000 in costs, and was sentenced to federal prison.

License Application and Renewal Violations

Luke Krall (RN Applicant) in Nashville received conditional licensure despite three DUI convictions and reckless endangerment charges between 2002 and 2023. His license will be immediately suspended upon issuance pending TNPAP evaluation and monitoring.

Kimberly Ruthrauff (RN Applicant) in Nashville practiced nursing without an active Tennessee license, requiring $1,000 in civil penalties for license reinstatement.

Geographic Distribution of Nursing Cases

Murfreesboro Area: Stephanie Jean Bolinger (LPN 75433) received 18-month probation for unprofessional conduct and must complete additional continuing education. Jennifer M. Pitts (RN 153275, APRN 14362) faced license suspension for criminal conduct and failure to update required information.

Gallatin: David T. Kielty (RN 220399) failed to disclose disciplinary action taken by South Carolina’s nursing board, constituting fraud in license procurement. His suspension was stayed pending TNPAP compliance.

Cookeville: Danielle Beth Sliger (RN 219383) faced multiple violations including falsified patient records, illegal drug use while on duty, and positive employer drug tests. Her license suspension was stayed contingent on TNPAP monitoring.

Other Locations: Susan K. Holder (RN 105826) in Clarksville voluntarily surrendered her license due to alcohol and drug addiction interfering with nursing duties. Devin Lane Popejoy (LPN 91038) in Christiana voluntarily surrendered her license after indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Dana Kay Webber (RN 124731, APRN 23729) in Powell received three-year probation for prescribing controlled substances to family members and inadequate record keeping. Terri Francis Whiteaker (LPN 94908) in Baxter received three-year probation for unauthorized removal of narcotics.

Board of Physical Therapy

Brentwood

Pamela Perez (PT 4850) failed to obtain required continuing education, receiving an agreed citation and $375 civil penalty. This violation reflects the importance of ongoing professional development in maintaining practice competency.

Board of Respiratory Care

Five respiratory care professionals in Middle Tennessee faced disciplinary action, primarily for continuing education failures and license maintenance issues.

Nashville Area Cases

John Farnum (RRT 9346) in Nashville received conditional license approval despite disciplinary action in another state. The board granted his license with reprimand conditions and required Tennessee Medical Foundation advocacy.

Luwam Eyob (RRT 7715) in Antioch failed to complete continuing education requirements, receiving a $300 civil penalty and must submit proof of completed education.

Regional Violations

Lisa Ray (CRT 1358) in Dover and Teric Tibbs (RRT 6393) in Clarksville each failed to complete continuing education requirements, receiving identical $300 penalties and citation agreements.

Monnesha Swinger (CRT 8024) in Spring Hill practiced on an expired license for approximately six months, demonstrating significant regulatory oversight failure. She received license reprimand, $525 in civil penalties, and up to $500 in costs.

Board of Social Workers

Two social work professionals in Middle Tennessee faced serious disciplinary action affecting their ability to practice.

Nashville Area

Sandra Presgrove (LCSW 5085) voluntarily surrendered her license following multiple violations including fraud in license procurement, professional deception, unprofessional conduct, and alcohol and drug addiction affecting professional performance. She may apply for license reinstatement after twelve months but faces $1,600 in civil penalties and up to $2,000 in costs.

Alisha Fortenberry (LMSW Applicant) in Oakland was denied licensure after having a judgment rendered against her for professional services and being placed on the state abuse registry. Despite appealing the conviction and registry placement twice, both appeals were denied. The board determined her conduct reflected unfavorably upon the social work profession.

Financial Impact and Penalties

The disciplinary actions resulted in substantial financial penalties across Middle Tennessee healthcare professionals. Civil penalties ranged from $100 for minor continuing education violations to over $20,000 in costs for serious misconduct cases.

Major Financial Penalties

The most significant financial consequences were imposed on healthcare professionals who engaged in fraud, patient abuse, or serious professional misconduct:

Ketura M. Oden (LPN) : $1,000 civil penalties plus up to $20,000 in costs for federal tax fraud

: $1,000 civil penalties plus up to $20,000 in costs for federal tax fraud Mane Attraction massage establishment : $7,650 in civil penalties for multiple violations

: $7,650 in civil penalties for multiple violations Natural Alternatives Salon & Spa : $6,000 in civil penalties for employing unlicensed practitioners

: $6,000 in civil penalties for employing unlicensed practitioners Jennifer Morris (LMT) : $2,200 civil penalty for fraudulent advertising and negligent practice

: $2,200 civil penalty for fraudulent advertising and negligent practice Kneading Together Massage and Wellness LLC: $2,050 penalty for operating without valid license

Continuing Education Violations

Multiple professionals faced penalties for failing to maintain required continuing education, with penalties typically ranging from $100 to $400. These violations, while less severe than criminal conduct, demonstrate concerning gaps in professional development and regulatory compliance.

Patient Safety Implications

The disciplinary actions reveal serious patient safety concerns across multiple healthcare disciplines in Middle Tennessee. Several cases involved direct threats to patient welfare:

Direct Patient Harm

Lloyra V. Nichelson (LPN) engaged in physical abuse of a nonverbal patient with Rett syndrome, striking the patient with a belt and slapping her face while using profane language. Video evidence documented the abuse occurring over multiple days. Her license was revoked with $4,000 in civil penalties.

Keith Marcum (LMT) was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female client during massage therapy. He voluntarily surrendered his license, which has the same effect as revocation.

Source: TN Dept. of Health

