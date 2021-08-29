WCS Middle School Volleyball Teams Hit the Court

Middle school volleyball teams have begun their seasons. The teams will play through the end of September when they compete in their end-of-season tournament. Volleyball is just one of many sports to take place in the fall.

“Middle school athletics are off to a great start,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Seeing the athletes back in action and performing at a high level is always enjoyable. The excitement of the players, coaches and parents makes us all realize that extracurricular activities are so important in the culture of the school and well-being of those involved.”

Photos by WCS 1 of 7