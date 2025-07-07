Skaters Set to Take Over Spring Hill for 2025 Skate Jam on July 12

Get ready for an action-packed evening as the annual Skate Jam rolls back into Spring Hill on Saturday, July 12. The event will be held at Walnut Street Skate Park, 114 Walnut Street, with the competition kicking off at 6 p.m.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete or simply enjoy the show. Contest divisions include Beginner (ages 5-13), Intermediate (ages 14-17), and Advanced (18+), along with an Overall Best Trick contest that’s open to everyone eager to show off their best moves.

The event is free to attend and promises a night full of high-energy tricks, friendly rivalries, and strong community spirit. Whether you’re dropping in to land a trick or just want to cheer on local talent, organizers say it’s shaping up to be a night to remember.

For more information, visit here.

