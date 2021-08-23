Powerball Adds New Monday Drawing and Double Play Feature

By
Press Release
-
powerball jackpot

NASHVILLE – Mondays are the new fun days for Lottery players in Tennessee.

Beginning Monday, August 23, a third weekly drawing for the popular drawing-style game Powerball will be held, joining the regular Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

In addition, players will have an exciting new option to add – the Double Play feature – giving them a chance to win up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing.

Sales for the Monday drawing and new Double Play add-on start Sunday, August 22.

“The Tennessee Lottery is coming off a record-breaking year in which it raised nearly $500 million for education,” Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “We’re always trying to innovate and generate player excitement, and the new Monday drawing and Double Play feature mean more cash prizes, continuing our momentum in the new year.”

As of August 18, Powerball players in Tennessee have won more than $11.2 million in 2021, including a $1 million winner from the July 24 drawing.

Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. The Double Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The Power Play add-on feature will continue to be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing. For additional information on Powerball changes, click here, or go to: https://tnlottery.com/games/how-to-play/powerball.

