If Finding Your Dream Home Tops Your Holiday Wish List, Check out 9600 Stonebluff Dr in Brentwood!

As the holidays approach, there’s no better time to treat yourself to the ultimate gift: finding your dream home! Nestled in the heart of Williamson County on a half-acre corner lot, 9600 Stonebluff Dr is the perfect opportunity for immediate occupancy in a move-in-ready home. With its blend of timeless elegance and modern convenience, this stunning property has everything you need to start the new year in style. Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites you to explore this exceptional home for sale in Brentwood!

A Layout Designed for Comfort and Style

From the moment you step inside, the open design and soaring ceilings of this home create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Natural light floods every room, highlighting the thoughtfully designed layout that’s perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. The heart of the home – the gourmet kitchen – features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, double ovens, and a gas-burning cooktop. It’s a chef’s dream setup that is as functional as it is beautiful.

A Primary Bedroom Retreat

The main-level primary bedroom is a true sanctuary. With a vaulted ceiling, a wall of windows, and ample space for a cozy sitting area, this room is the perfect escape at the end of a busy day. The en suite bathroom adds a touch of luxury, making your morning routine or evening wind-down feel like a spa experience.

Room for Work, Play, and Everything in Between

Whether you’re working remotely or need a quiet space to focus, the main-level study provides the ideal setting. Upstairs, the huge bonus room is a versatile space that can transform into a game room, home theater, or fitness area to suit your lifestyle. Each of the secondary bedrooms comes with its own walk-in closet, offering plenty of storage and personal space for family or guests.

A Backyard Built for Your Vision

Step outside, and you’ll find an expansive, fully fenced yard that’s brimming with possibilities. With ample room within the lot for a future pool, this space can become your personal outdoor oasis. Whether you dream of summer pool parties or quiet evenings under the stars, this backyard is ready to bring your vision to life.

Make Your Holiday Dream Come True – Contact Susan Gregory for a Tour of 9600 Stonebluff Drive

Homes like 9600 Stonebluff Dr don’t come along often. Zoned to Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School and located in a highly sought-after area, this home for sale in Brentwood is a rare gem that checks every box. With immediate occupancy, you can start the new year in the home you’ve always dreamed of.

Ready to make 9600 Stonebluff Dr your own? Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today and take the first step toward turning your holiday wish list into reality!

