Photo of the Day: December 12, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Franktown Festival of Lights

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franktown Festival of Lights is now open for the season at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.  Visit the drive-thru lights exhibit every evening from 5 pm to 9 pm until December 31st. Find tickets here. 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

