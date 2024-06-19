Heritage Middle Receives Instrument Donation

June 19, 2024 – Students at Heritage Middle will have access to six new guitars when they return to school in August.

An organization called Instruments for Education donated the instruments to the school’s nine-week beginners’ guitar program. Teacher Sarah Newman said it all came about after she took several of the school’s guitars to a local business for repairs.

“I had a few guitars that were broken, so I took them to Bluesman Vintage Guitars in Spring Hill to see if they could be fixed,” said Newman. “Unfortunately, they were unrepairable, but that’s when the shop’s owner, John, contacted Instruments for Education, and they sprang into action.”

About 250 students participate in the school’s guitar program each year. For most of the students, Newman says it’s the only opportunity they have to learn a musical instrument and perform during a class recital in the school auditorium.

“Our beginning guitar program is a great way for students in all three grade levels to have an introduction to playing a stringed instrument,” said Newman. “It is a common experience for strings to break or even a guitar to break. We can never have too many guitars, and we are so appreciative of the amazing donation to our program by Instruments for Education.”

Source: InFocus

