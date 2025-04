Rising fifth through eighth graders are invited to the Brentwood High Girls Volleyball Camp June 16-20, 2025.

From 12-3 p.m., campers will hone their volleyball skills with the Lady Bruins team. The cost is $260 per student.

Families may register their athletes online. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Source: WCS

