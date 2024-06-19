AT&T Hosting Hiring Event on June 20

AT&T is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, June 20th to fill Field Sales Representative positions in the Nashville area.

These are full-time positions that come with a competitive wage and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off. AT&T is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired.

WHEN: Thursday, June 20th 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM CT

WHERE: AT&T Building – 9020 Overlook Boulevard, Brentwood, TN 37027

MORE: HTTP://WORK.ATT.JOBS/NASHVILLEHIRINGEVENTFSR

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email