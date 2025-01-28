Health Scores: Williamson County for January 28, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool964207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Hillsboro Nutrition1001114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Quality Inn And Suites Hotel981307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine01/27/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Steak N Shake1004040 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Brentwood High School93Murray Lane, Rt 3 Brentwood, TN 37027School Buildings - Routine01/27/2025
Grassland Elementary School1006803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Brentwood High School Food1005304 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Greenhaven941001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool902000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
McDougal's Chicken985111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/27/2025
BUMC Early Learning Center100309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Comfort Inn Hotel974202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Follow-Up01/27/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool907001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Sonic Drive In #34531001505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC984000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/27/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria1001702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/27/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine01/27/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hogwood BBQ100600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Papa Johns Pizza #5076100305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool967153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen993501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine01/24/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Pizza Hut #4419997240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268100205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/24/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool947109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Fika Cafe89158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Freedom Middle School100750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Page High School Phase III Cafeteria1006281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa961000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
NY Pie991441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/23/2025
Somerby Franklin - Bistro99870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Biscuit Love Berry Farms1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/23/2025
Chopt Creative Salad Company96211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Panda Express1003058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop99188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/23/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Miss Daisy's Kitchen991110 Hillsboro Road, Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #194100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool92222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Starbucks Coffee #847799204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/23/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Freedom Middle School100750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings - Routine01/23/2025
Page High School1006281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings - Routine01/23/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool94101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
First Watch Restaurant95210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/22/2025
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar1007022 Church St. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Tot-E-Town IiApproval8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014Child Care Facilities - Routine01/22/2025
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que967022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Liberty Elementary School100600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Culver's of Spring Hill993016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food100100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Bubble Love-Factory99230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Jason's Deli97279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/22/2025
Einstein Bros. Bagels991020 Riverside Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Franklin Nutrition991113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 117 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
The Blockhouse Franklin97230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service998110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Pizza Hut #36069982401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine01/22/2025
Domino's #6318993012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up01/22/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/21/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs100205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Suki Sushi Restaurant947030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/21/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop984115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/21/2025
Hebrews Coffee100215 Gothic Ct Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Chick-fil-A Berry Farms100203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Rolling Hills Community Church PreschoolApproval1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine01/21/2025
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Fuse100215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/21/2025
Greek Cafe962021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

