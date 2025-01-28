Health Scores: Williamson County for January 28, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Hillsboro Nutrition 100 1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Quality Inn And Suites Hotel 98 1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 01/27/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Steak N Shake 100 4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Brentwood High School 93 Murray Lane, Rt 3 Brentwood, TN 37027 School Buildings - Routine 01/27/2025 Grassland Elementary School 100 6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Brentwood High School Food 100 5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Greenhaven 94 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 90 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 McDougal's Chicken 98 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/27/2025 BUMC Early Learning Center 100 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Comfort Inn Hotel 97 4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 90 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Sonic Drive In #3453 100 1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC 98 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria 100 1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/27/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/27/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hogwood BBQ 100 600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Papa Johns Pizza #5076 100 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 96 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen 99 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 01/24/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Pizza Hut #4419 99 7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268 100 205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/24/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 94 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Fika Cafe 89 158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Freedom Middle School 100 750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Page High School Phase III Cafeteria 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 96 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 NY Pie 99 1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Somerby Franklin - Bistro 99 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Biscuit Love Berry Farms 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Chopt Creative Salad Company 96 211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Panda Express 100 3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 99 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Miss Daisy's Kitchen 99 1110 Hillsboro Road, Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 94 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 92 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Starbucks Coffee #8477 99 204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/23/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Freedom Middle School 100 750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings - Routine 01/23/2025 Page High School 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings - Routine 01/23/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 94 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 First Watch Restaurant 95 210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar 100 7022 Church St. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Tot-E-Town Ii Approval 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/22/2025 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que 96 7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Liberty Elementary School 100 600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Culver's of Spring Hill 99 3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food 100 100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Bubble Love-Factory 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Jason's Deli 97 279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Einstein Bros. Bagels 99 1020 Riverside Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Franklin Nutrition 99 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 117 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 The Blockhouse Franklin 97 230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service 99 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Pizza Hut #36069 98 2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 01/22/2025 Domino's #6318 99 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/21/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Suki Sushi Restaurant 94 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 98 4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Hebrews Coffee 100 215 Gothic Ct Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Chick-fil-A Berry Farms 100 203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool Approval 1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/21/2025 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Fuse 100 215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/21/2025 Greek Cafe 96 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

