Health Scores: Williamson County for January 28, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hillsboro Nutrition
|100
|1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Quality Inn And Suites Hotel
|98
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|01/27/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Steak N Shake
|100
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Brentwood High School
|93
|Murray Lane, Rt 3 Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Grassland Elementary School
|100
|6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Brentwood High School Food
|100
|5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Greenhaven
|94
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|90
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|McDougal's Chicken
|98
|5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|100
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Comfort Inn Hotel
|97
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|90
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|100
|1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
|98
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hogwood BBQ
|100
|600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Papa Johns Pizza #5076
|100
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|96
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen
|99
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Pizza Hut #4419
|99
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268
|100
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|94
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Fika Cafe
|89
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Freedom Middle School
|100
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|96
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|NY Pie
|99
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Bistro
|99
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Chopt Creative Salad Company
|96
|211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|99
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Miss Daisy's Kitchen
|99
|1110 Hillsboro Road, Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|94
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|92
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #8477
|99
|204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Freedom Middle School
|100
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Page High School
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings - Routine
|01/23/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|94
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|First Watch Restaurant
|95
|210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar
|100
|7022 Church St. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Tot-E-Town Ii
|Approval
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
|96
|7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Culver's of Spring Hill
|99
|3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food
|100
|100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Bubble Love-Factory
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Jason's Deli
|97
|279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Einstein Bros. Bagels
|99
|1020 Riverside Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Franklin Nutrition
|99
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 117 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|The Blockhouse Franklin
|97
|230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service
|99
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Pizza Hut #36069
|98
|2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Domino's #6318
|99
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|94
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|98
|4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Hebrews Coffee
|100
|215 Gothic Ct Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
|100
|203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool
|Approval
|1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Fuse
|100
|215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/21/2025
|Greek Cafe
|96
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
