Katy Perry Tour Stops in Nashville

Katy Perry has announced an extensive run in the United States of her tour titled The Lifetimes Tour. The tour begins in Houston, Texas on May 7 at Toyota Center and stops at Bridgestone Arena on August 19th.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 28. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, January 29, at 10am local time ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, January 31, at 10am local time at KatyPerry.com.

Citi is the official card of The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com/.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

