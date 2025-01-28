McDonald’s Launches Dragon-type Pokémon-themed Happy Meal

January 21, 2025 – Pokémon Trainers – get ready to return to the Golden Arches! Starting today, the new Pokémon Happy Meal® arrives in stores nationwide for a limited time, unlocking more ways to experience the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) for customers who order on the McDonald’s app.

Fans will have a chance to discover various Pokémon, including fan-favorite Dragon-type Pokémon. Each Happy Meal includes a Pokémon TCG booster pack featuring four of 15 available Pokémon TCG cards, a Pokémon poster, and one sticker sheet to decorate the poster.

Even the Happy Meal box itself offers a unique Pokémon experience. Fans will receive one of four Pokémon-themed Happy Meal box designs featuring Charizard, Pikachu & Dragonite together, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.

Order on the McDonald’s App, Unlock More

The fun doesn’t stop there! Every Happy Meal purchase made through the McDonald’s app unlocks an in-game bonus at no cost for the Pokémon TCG Pocket app. Fans will receive a one-time redeemable code to unlock 24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses, which can be used to open two digital booster packs and select one randomized digital card as part of the Wonder Pick feature.**

Pokémon GO PokéStops at your local McDonald’s

Beyond the latest Happy Meal, Pokémon fans can also visit their local McDonald’s restaurant to participate in the Pokémon GO activation that kicked off across the United States last December. As part of this collaboration, Trainers will be able to visit Sponsored PokéStops or Gyms when visiting all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S.

Pokémon GO players can visit the participating McDonald’s locations during specific weeks from now until the end of March to encounter Pokémon attracted by active Lure Modules and participate in five-star raids at McDonald’s Gyms.

These weeks are Jan. 20 – Jan. 26, Feb. 10 – Feb. 16, and March 10 – March 16.

Source: McDonald’s

