Health Scores: Williamson County for January 14, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|First Watch
|100
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|88
|4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/13/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar
|100
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Cadence Academy
|Approval
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Early Learning Center
|Approval
|101 Legends Club Ln Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Panera #1241
|99
|2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/13/2025
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|98
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|100
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen
|95
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|99
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/13/2025
|Teriyaki Madness
|98
|2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/13/2025
|First Watch
|98
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|The Cheesecake Factory
|86
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|The Cheesecake Factory Bar
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/13/2025
|31A Nutrition
|98
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|98
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|100
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Taco Bell #4843
|97
|1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/09/2025
|Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
|99
|1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|95
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|94
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|94
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|100
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Sweethaven
|100
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Jets Pizza
|99
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/08/2025
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|93
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|The Academy of Powell Place Food
|100
|203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|The Academy of Powell Place
|Approval
|203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Einstein Bros Bagels
|98
|103 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool
|Approval
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Tiff's Treats
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Taco Bell #22251
|99
|4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/07/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/07/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #53816
|99
|5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/07/2025
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|98
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/07/2025
|Krystal
|100
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/07/2025
|New China Kitchen
|97
|1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/07/2025
|Crumbl Cookie
|98
|2051 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/07/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter