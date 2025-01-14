Health Scores: Williamson County for January 14, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Jet's Pizza1001110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
First Watch1004937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop884115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine01/13/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine01/13/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine01/13/2025
Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar1002008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Cadence AcademyApproval7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Child Care Facilities - Routine01/13/2025
Early Learning CenterApproval101 Legends Club Ln Franklin, TN 37069Child Care Facilities - Routine01/13/2025
Panera #1241992000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/13/2025
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen982076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Cadence Academy Kitchen1007140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen952008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Martin's BBQ - Bar1002076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard994941 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up01/13/2025
Teriyaki Madness982000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/13/2025
First Watch984937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
The Cheesecake Factory861800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
The Cheesecake Factory Bar1001800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/13/2025
31A Nutrition987240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/13/2025
The Spot Burgers and Beers983011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant1004140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Zaxby's1001201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Taco Bell #4843971715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/09/2025
Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen991108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Salvo's Family Pizza952078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites1007120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
The Spot Burgers and Beers1003011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/09/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool943003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool942009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food1002100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine01/08/2025
Sweethaven1001015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
Jets Pizza99101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/08/2025
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine01/08/2025
Dunkin Donuts931441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
The Academy of Powell Place Food100203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/08/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
The Academy of Powell PlaceApproval203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities - Routine01/08/2025
Einstein Bros Bagels98103 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine01/08/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/08/2025
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & PreschoolApproval2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067Child Care Facilities - Routine01/08/2025
Tiff's Treats1007011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/08/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine01/08/2025
Taco Bell #22251994936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/07/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1005050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/07/2025
Starbucks Coffee #53816995050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/07/2025
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool984000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/07/2025
Krystal1001412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/07/2025
New China Kitchen971400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/07/2025
Crumbl Cookie982051 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up01/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

