Health Scores: Williamson County for January 14, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Jet's Pizza 100 1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 First Watch 100 4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 88 4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/13/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/13/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/13/2025 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar 100 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Cadence Academy Approval 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/13/2025 Early Learning Center Approval 101 Legends Club Ln Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/13/2025 Panera #1241 99 2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/13/2025 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 98 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Cadence Academy Kitchen 100 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen 95 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Martin's BBQ - Bar 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 99 4941 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/13/2025 Teriyaki Madness 98 2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/13/2025 First Watch 98 4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 The Cheesecake Factory 86 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 The Cheesecake Factory Bar 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/13/2025 31A Nutrition 98 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 The Spot Burgers and Beers 98 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant 100 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Zaxby's 100 1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Taco Bell #4843 97 1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/09/2025 Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen 99 1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Salvo's Family Pizza 95 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 The Spot Burgers and Beers 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 94 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 94 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food 100 2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/08/2025 Sweethaven 100 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 Jets Pizza 99 101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/08/2025 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/08/2025 Dunkin Donuts 93 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 The Academy of Powell Place Food 100 203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/08/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 The Academy of Powell Place Approval 203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/08/2025 Einstein Bros Bagels 98 103 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/08/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/08/2025 Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Approval 2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/08/2025 Tiff's Treats 100 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/08/2025 Taco Bell #22251 99 4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/07/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/07/2025 Starbucks Coffee #53816 99 5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/07/2025 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 98 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/07/2025 Krystal 100 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/07/2025 New China Kitchen 97 1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/07/2025 Crumbl Cookie 98 2051 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

