OBITUARY: Anne Fletcher Wilson Cherry

Anne Fletcher Wilson Cherry passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2025, surrounded by family at her home. Outside, snow settled on Cherry Hill Farm where she lived for 32 years with her late husband, William Earl (Bill) Cherry.

Anne Fletcher was born on January 27th, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee in the middle of one of the city’s most historic snowstorms. Outside, Nashvillians gathered to walk across the frozen Cumberland River.

She grew up in Franklin, Tennessee and graduated from Franklin High School in 1958. She married her husband of 61 years, Bill Cherry, who she first met by chance while making prank phone calls. Together, they raised their three children in downtown Franklin. Anne Fletcher enjoyed stirring up fun with a close-knit group of ladies known as “The Flakes,” whose friendship spanned decades. She loved working in her garden, driving her grandchildren around on her Cushman at Cherry Hill Farm and spending time in Boca Grande, Florida.

Anne Fletcher was full of life, best known for her quick wit and vibrant personality. As a true Southern lady, she possessed a wonderful combination of elegance, fierceness, and spirited humor. She was strong and gracious and deeply adored by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Earl Cherry, her mother Marguerite Church Wilson and her father Minos Fletcher Wilson.

She is survived by her children Cammie Cherry White (Brad), William Earl Cherry, Jr. (Leeann), and Amy Cherry Daniel (Brown); ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother John Grover Wilson.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Linda Leach, Evelyn Perkins, and Christina Potts for their dedication in providing care and comfort to Anne Fletcher.

At Anne Fletcher’s request, a private service will be held at a later date at Cherry Hill Farm by Rev. Carlisle Jones, Anne Fletcher’s granddaughter. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary (148 5th Avenue S, Franklin, TN 37064) or Battle Ground Academy (336 Ernest Rice Ln., Franklin, TN 37069) in Anne Fletcher’s name.

