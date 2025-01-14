Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Cheesecake Factory
|86
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|88
|4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|93
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen
|95
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|95
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/09/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
