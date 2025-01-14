Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date The Cheesecake Factory 86 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 88 4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Dunkin Donuts 93 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/08/2025 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen 95 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/13/2025 Salvo's Family Pizza 95 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/09/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email