Franklin Food & Wine Festival Announces Sunday Supper

By
Donna Vissman
-
Sunday Supper
photo from Franklin Food and Wine Festival

Franklin Food & Wine Festival, founded by Chef Maneet Chauhan and Chris Thomas of Made South, recently announced Sunday Supper, a series of three dinners.

Their first event will be on Sunday, May 23 at the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin inside the 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails. Featured Chefs for the evening will be local celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan and Chef Devin Walline, Executive Chef at 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails.

The event will begin at 6 pm with a multi-course dining experience with different wine pairings and cocktails.

Via Instagram, Franklin Food & Wine Festival states, “Pick one date, pick two, pick all three! Whatever you do, just make sure you’re at Sunday Supper to experience a delicious, creative, multi-course dining experience created especially for you by three award-winning chefs. You’ll also hear the vision for Franklin Food & Wine, a festival being created by James Beard Award-winning chef Maneet Chauhan (@maneetchauhan) and MADE SOUTH founder Christopher Thomas (@christhomas).”

Each Sunday Supper is limited to 100 guests and will feature guest chefs of Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh, North Carolina, David Bancroft of Acre in Auburn, Alabama, and Joshua Walker of Xiao Bao Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tickets are $149 for supper only and $189 for supper with beverage pairings. Purchase ur tickets online here. 

