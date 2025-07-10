Longview Elementary Principal Named

A former Williamson County Schools special education teacher is returning to Tennessee to take the helm at Longview Elementary. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement that Steve Branson will begin his new responsibilities immediately.

“Steve has been serving as an elementary principal in Wisconsin for the past several years, and we are pleased to have him back in WCS,” said Golden. “He is recognized for building relationships with all of those in his school community, and I’m confident he will be a perfect fit for Longview.”

Branson began his teaching career in Somerville, Tennessee, in 2011. He joined WCS as a special education teacher at Spring Station Middle School in 2012 before moving to Wisconsin’s Racine Unified School District in 2015 in order to be closer to family. There he was a special education teacher, an assistant principal and a principal.

“My family and I are so excited to be back in the Spring Hill community,” Branson said. “An important element of student and school success is building strong relationships with the families, the staff and the students. Longview students have been growing instructionally over the past several years, and I look forward to building on that growth, instructionally and relationally.”

Branson received his bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, his master’s in special education from Tennessee State University and his Education Specialist degree in administration and supervision from Middle Tennessee State University.

Source: WCS

