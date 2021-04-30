Spring Hill Traffic Stop Results in Stolen Gun Recovery and Arrests

Spring Hill, TN – On 4/29/21 at 1:34 PM a SHPD Traffic Unit officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Duplex Rd. and Hughes St. for a traffic law violation. The vehicle’s registration also showed that the registered owner had an outstanding arrest warrant.
A second officer arrived on scene a short time later. As the officers were speaking with the two occupants the driver fled the area on foot. Officers kept a visual on the subject and observed him run into the field in the area of Duplex Rd. and Harrison Way. Other officers responded from both SHPD and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was located in the field a short time later and was apprehended without incident.
A handgun determined to be stolen from the city of Columbia, TN was located in the vehicle along with suspected narcotics. Both occupants will face criminal charges.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.