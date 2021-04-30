Spring Hill Traffic Stop Results in Stolen Gun Recovery and Arrests

Spring Hill, TN – On 4/29/21 at 1:34 PM a SHPD Traffic Unit officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Duplex Rd. and Hughes St. for a traffic law violation. The vehicle’s registration also showed that the registered owner had an outstanding arrest warrant.

A second officer arrived on scene a short time later. As the officers were speaking with the two occupants the driver fled the area on foot. Officers kept a visual on the subject and observed him run into the field in the area of Duplex Rd. and Harrison Way. Other officers responded from both SHPD and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was located in the field a short time later and was apprehended without incident.

A handgun determined to be stolen from the city of Columbia, TN was located in the vehicle along with suspected narcotics. Both occupants will face criminal charges.