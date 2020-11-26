Morning Source: Executive Chef Walline at The Harpeth Hotel

Morning Source

Guest: Executive Chef Walline at The Harpeth Hotel



Originally Aired: July 15, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Executive Chef Devin Walline at The Harpeth Hotel.

With over a decade of experience, Chef Walline has developed a passion for southern fresh cuisine, fine dining and sustainable cooking.

The Harpeth is home to 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, an upscale chef-driven restaurant, and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, a European-style street café.

1799 highlights a seasonal menu of contemporary American cuisine designed for guests to enjoy on any occasion. It includes signature appetizers, modern-day interpretations of classic dishes and delectable sweets. There is also a weekly selection of prime steaks and chops that rotate based on availability.

McGavock’s features meticulously roasted offerings from Franklin’s own Honest Coffee Roasters and fresh-pressed juices served daily. A signature selection of specialty breakfast items are served daily with a variety of freshly baked pastries, breads and savory items. Lunch features a collection of fresh gourmet salads and artisanal sandwiches, as well as a small mix of offerings highlighting craft items from the local purveyors of Franklin.

The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin in downtown Franklin.

