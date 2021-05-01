WCS Families have Until May 17 to Apply for Pre-Kindergarten

Families have until May 17 to submit a pre-kindergarten application for the 2021-22 school year.
Children who will be four years old on or before August 15 are eligible for the pre-k program. To be considered for placement in a class, families must complete the 2021-2022 Pre-Kindergarten Application before the deadline. Families will be notified by mail this summer if their child is accepted into the program.

Pre-kindergarten classes focus on all areas of development, including literacy, cognitive, math, language, social studies, science, physical and the arts. Classes will also encourage social and emotional development.

For more information, visit the WCS Pre-Kindergarten program page on the district website. Families may also email questions to [email protected].

