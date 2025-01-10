Fourteen VFLs Set To Begin 2025 NFL Playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Fourteen Tennessee VFLs are vying for a Super Bowl LIX championship as the 2025 NFL Playoffs get underway with Wild Card Weekend beginning Saturday.

Ten of the 14 VFLs are on active rosters, and 10 are on teams who play this weekend.

Two Vols on active rosters are part of Saturday’s first game when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Texans’ defensive end Derek Barnett is coming off one of his best games of the year in a return to his hometown of Nashville. Barnett logged a sack and returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring VFLs Cordarrelle Patterson and Cameron Sutton, travel to face the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. on Prime Video. VFL Tee Martin serves as quarterbacks coach for the Ravens.

Three members of the 2021-22 Vols’ defense will be on the field during Monday’s nightcap when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN. Vikings’ Theo Jackson has played in all 17 games and recorded 14 tackles and one interception. Rams safety Jaylen McCollough delivered a phenomenal rookie season, recording 40 tackles and four interceptions. Rams edge rusher Byron Young was solid in his second year, recording 62 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Four VFLs secured No. 1 seeds and have a bye this weekend. Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, Detroit VFLs Hendon Hooker, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Emmanuel Moseley await the lowest-seeded remaining NFC team.

VFL Players 2025 NFL Playoffs

DE Derek Barnett – Houston Texans

WR Marquez Callaway* – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE McCallan Castles* – Los Angeles Chargers

CB Kamal Hadden* – Green Bay Packers

QB Hendon Hooker – Detroit Lions

S Theo Jackson – Minnesota Vikings

S Jaylen McCollough – Los Angeles Rams

CB Emmanuel Moseley^ – Detroit Lions

WR Joshua Palmer – Los Angeles Chargers

RB Cordarrelle Patterson – Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Detroit Lions

OG Trey Smith – Kansas City Chiefs

CB Cameron Sutton – Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB Byron Young – Los Angeles Rams

* – practice squad

^ – injured list

Source: UT Sports

